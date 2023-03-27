Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Alcaraz dominates Lajovic, Andreescu breezes past Kenin in Miami; Celine Boutier wins LPGA Drive On Championship and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Alcaraz dominates Lajovic, Andreescu breezes past Kenin in Miami

Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-0 7-6(5) to keep his title defense on track at the Miami Open on Sunday, as Canadian Bianca Andreescu cruised past American Sofia Kenin in straight sets. Spain's teen phenom won Indian Wells to retake the top ranking last week and kept the momentum going at Hard Rock Stadium as he fired off 26 winners to set up a fourth-round meeting with Australian Open semi-finalist Tommy Paul.

Celine Boutier wins LPGA Drive On Championship

Celine Boutier of France fired a 4-under 68 and prevailed in a one-hole playoff against England's Georgia Hall on Sunday to win the LPGA Drive On Championship in Gold Canyon, Ariz. Boutier, who held the lead after three rounds of action, sank a clutch birdie putt at the par-5 18th hole to force the playoff after Hall had jumped ahead courtesy of a 7-under-par 65. Hall carded seven birdies and an eagle against two bogeys on Sunday, sharing low-round honors with Japan's Ayaka Furue and Daniela Darquea of Ecuador.

Soccer-The week in Asian football

Talking points from the week in Asian football: LATE DRAW WITH URUGUAY LEAVES JAPAN'S MORIYASU FRUSTRATED

Rowing-Cambridge do double on Oxford in boat race

Cambridge's male and female rowers claimed a double over Oxford in the university boat race on the River Thames on Sunday. The Cambridge male crew held off a late Oxford surge to reclaim the title and make it four wins in the last five races.

Soccer-Tottenham end unhappy relationship with Conte

Antonio Conte's increasingly fractious relationship with Tottenham Hotspur came to an end with the Premier League club announcing they had parted ways with the Italian on Sunday. The writing had been on the wall since last weekend after Conte's furious reaction to a 3-3 draw with Southampton in the Premier League -- after which he lambasted his players.

Baseball-NY Yankees name homegrown prospect Volpe to Opening Day roster

Top prospect Anthony Volpe was named to the New York Yankees' Opening Day roster, manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday, a dream come true for the 21-year-old homegrown shortstop who grew up idolizing the team. Local sports writers have said Volpe will be the first player under 22 years old to start Opening Day for the Bronx Bombers in 27 years, after Hall of Famer and fellow shortstop Derek Jeter, whom he admired since he was a kid growing up in New Jersey.

Motor racing-F1 champion Button feels the heat on NASCAR debut

Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button said that he suffered heat exhaustion and nearly retired from the race before finishing 18th at his NASCAR debut in Texas on Sunday. The 43-year-old Briton, who won the F1 world championship in 2009, said he feared fainting while driving his Ford Mustang during the 68-lap race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Motorcycling-Marquez apologises for Oliveira crash at Portuguese GP, accepts penalty

Honda's Marc Marquez apologised for his mistake and accepted a penalty after a collision with local favourite Miguel Oliveira saw both riders crash out of season-opening Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday. Pole sitter Marquez lost position in the opening laps of the race to drop to fourth when he clipped Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin before the Honda rider barged straight into RNF Racing's Oliveira who was in second place.

Spring training roundup: Astros pound Cardinals 24-1

Yainer Diaz went 3-for-3 with six RBIs and the Houston Astros rang up nine runs in the bottom of the eighth to pile on the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 24-1 in a spring training game on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Fla. Diaz hit a two-run single in the first inning before blasting a grand slam in the second. Will Wagner added three RBIs and Corey Julks had a two-run shot in the seventh that made it 15-1 Houston.

Cricket-South Africa chase down record T20 target to beat Windies

South Africa pulled off the highest successful run chase in Twenty20 international cricket on Sunday to beat the West Indies by six wickets at Centurion on an afternoon of blistering assault on the ball as well as the record books. Opener Quinton de Kock hit a first T20 century as South Africa scored 259-4 after being set an imposing target of 13 runs per over to win the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)