Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-'Ludicrous' to stage sprint race in Baku: Red Bull's Horner; Motor racing-Alonso fastest in rainy second practice at Australian Grand Prix and more

Motor racing-'Ludicrous' to stage sprint race in Baku: Red Bull's Horner

Holding a sprint race on a street circuit at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is a "ludicrous" proposition which will cost Formula One teams when they "trash" their cars, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said. Azerbaijan's Baku City circuit will host the first of Formula One's six sprint races this season at the end of April, with the others to be held in Austria, at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps, Qatar, Austin and Brazil's Interlagos.

Motor racing-Alonso fastest in rainy second practice at Australian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso topped the timesheets for Aston Martin in a rain-hit second free practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday after Formula One champion Max Verstappen was quickest in the dry first session. Alonso was quick to post a lap of one minute and 18.887 seconds on medium tyres before the rain came and finished nearly half a second clear of Ferrari's second fastest Charles Leclerc.

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge homers in Yankees' opening win

Aaron Judge homered in his first at-bat, Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in six sharp innings and the host New York Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on the Thursday in the season opener for both teams. After hitting an AL-record 62 home runs last season to break Roger Maris' record, Judge homered against the team he grew up rooting for and the team who courted him in free agency.

Soccer-Indonesia official says FIFA considering sanctions after losing U-20 host rights

Soccer's world governing body FIFA is considering sanctions against Indonesia after stripping the country of its hosting rights for the Under-20 World Cup, Indonesia's football federation chief (PSSI) Erick Thohir said on Friday. FIFA removed Indonesia's hosting rights over what a PSSI official said was a failure to honour its commitments to the tournament, following outrage among some politicians in the predominantly Muslim nation about Israel's participation.

NHL-From Biden cabinet, Walsh hits the ice as head of NHLPA

Marty Walsh, new executive director of the NHL Players Association (NHLPA), got a taste of the challenges ahead on Thursday as he stick-handled around LGBTQ+ issues and what a World Cup of Hockey might look like without Russia. The former union organiser, mayor of Boston and until last month U.S. Labor Secretary in U.S. President Joe Biden's cabinet, Walsh has plenty of negotiation know-how and may need it to deal with a multi-national group of millionaire players and billionaire owners.

Olympics-IOC upgrades American Demus's 2012 Games medal to gold

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) upgraded American Lashinda Demus's 400m hurdles silver medal from the 2012 London Games to gold on Thursday, five months after Natalia Antyukh was disqualified for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit in October disqualified Antyukh's results from July 2012 to June 2013 "for the use of a prohibited substance/method" and the Russian athlete did not appeal her doping ban.

Olympics-Ukraine says athletes not allowed to compete against Russians in Paris qualifiers

Ukrainian athletes will not be allowed to take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics if they have to compete against Russians, government minister Oleh Nemchinov said. Nemchinov, secretary of Ukraine's cabinet ministers, said the government's decision was adopted following a proposal by sports minister Vadym Huttsait and that national federations ignoring the ruling could be sanctioned. Huttsait is also president of Ukraine's Olympic committee.

NHL roundup: Bruins clinch league's best record

David Pastrnak scored 41 seconds into overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night, clinching the Presidents' Trophy and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Pastrnak took Hampus Lindholm's feed into the offensive zone and finished with the backhand for his 53rd goal of the season. The Bruins (58-12-5, 121 points) also set a franchise record for victories. The Presidents' Trophy for most points in the NHL regular season is the fourth for Boston since it was first awarded in 1985-86.

Tennis-Alcaraz dumps Fritz to reach Miami semis, Rybakina reaches final

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev booked their spots in the Miami Open semi-finals with wins over American opponents on Thursday, while Elena Rybakina saw off world number three Jessica Pegula to reach the women's final. Taylor Fritz showed great fight but was unable to match Alcaraz's level, the defending champion taking control with an instant break of serve in each set on the way to a 6-4 6-2 win.

Tennis-'Big Three' will be missed but game will continue to thrive - Inglot

Tennis will miss the impact of the 'Big Three' both on and off the court when Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic join Roger Federer in retirement but the game has a bright future and will continue to thrive, former ATP Board member Alex Inglot told Reuters. Federer brought his career to an end last year at the age of 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Nadal and Djokovic, who have each won 22 majors, are both in their mid-30s.

