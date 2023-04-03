Left Menu

IPL 2023: LSG win toss, chose to field against CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK will play their first home match after 3 years, where all eye will be at skipper MS Dhoni who would come to bat in a packed stadium. However, LSK will try to win their second consecutive win in the tournament to top the points table.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:31 IST
IPL 2023: LSG win toss, chose to field against CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium
CSK Vs LSG toss (Image: Twitter/ IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul won the toss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and opted to field in 6th match of Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. CSK will play their first home match after 3 years, where all eyes will be at skipper MS Dhoni who would come to bat in a packed stadium. However, LSK will try to win their second consecutive win in the tournament to top the points table.

There is one change in Lucknow Super Giants as Yash Thakur comes in the squad while Jaydev Unadkat misses out. CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss, "Does mean a lot. IPL started in 2008 but we've not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we've been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Same squad for this game. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there."

LSG skipper KL Rahul also said at the toss, "We'll bowl first. We want to know what we are chasing. It was a really good performance against DC, all parts of the game we did well. We need to turn up again today and better those performances. Jaydev Unadkat misses out, Yash Thakur comes in. Today, we need to assess the conditions well and find the right lengths early. Get the batters out early and then hope there is a bit of dew, dew factor is always there in Chennai." Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023