England women to wear blue shorts after player concerns

The Nike-branded uniforms being worn by the Lionesses at the tournament staged in Australia and New Zealand were launched Monday.In a statement, the English Football Association did not give a reason for swapping white shorts to blue.However, players including Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway spoke during last years European Championship about the issues they faced wearing white shorts.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-04-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 19:32 IST
England will wear blue shorts at the Women's World Cup after some players expressed concerns about playing in white while menstruating.

In a statement, the English Football Association did not give a reason for swapping white shorts to blue.

However, players including Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway spoke during last year's European Championship about the issues they faced wearing white shorts. Mead said at the time ''sometimes it's not practical when it's the time of the month,'' adding that players have given their feedback to Nike.

The new home uniform — white with blue details and blue shorts — will be worn for the first time against Brazil on Thursday. The away uniform is all blue. AP SSC SSC

