Soccer-Ferguson to be presented medal 40 years after Aberdeen's famous European win

Before Ferguson became a serial winner with English side Manchester United, where he won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies among other honours, he managed Aberdeen from 1978 to 1986. His greatest success at the Scottish club came when they beat Real Madrid in extra time in the final of the European Cup Winners' Cup in May 1983.

Alex Ferguson is already known as one of the greatest managers in football history but the Scot will have to make room in his trophy cabinet for one more medal that is set to be awarded 40 years after he guided Aberdeen to European glory. Before Ferguson became a serial winner with English side Manchester United, where he won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies among other honours, he managed Aberdeen from 1978 to 1986.

His greatest success at the Scottish club came when they beat Real Madrid in extra time in the final of the European Cup Winners' Cup in May 1983. However, only the starting 11 and five substitutes received winners' medals on the night in Gothenburg.

UEFA have now agreed to provide six additional medals, with Ferguson the first name on the list. "It's a great honour to be receiving this medal and I am grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to make this happen," Ferguson, 81, said in a statement.

"Their efforts, along with the co-operation of UEFA is much appreciated. It's also fantastic to see some of the wonderful people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes during this hugely successful period for the club now being honoured." Assistant manager Archie Knox and midfielder Dougie Bell -- who missed out on a place in the squad due to injury -- will also receive medals.

"In addition, a medal will be presented to the Donald Family in recognition of then director, Ian Donald, and his father and late chairman, Dick Donald," the club said. "The same accolade will also be granted posthumously to former vice-chairman, Chris Anderson.

"And a medal will also be presented to the family of Teddy Scott. The legendary figure, who was an Aberdeen player, trainer, coach and eventually kit manager retired in August 2003 after serving the club for almost 50 years." Ferguson retired in 2013 after guiding United to their last Premier League title, the 49th of his illustrious career which also included a spell at St Mirren.

