Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders to seek replacement

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday reportedly informed his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders about his unavailability for the entire ongoing season due to international commitments and personal reasons.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday reportedly informed his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders about his unavailability for the entire ongoing season due to international commitments and personal reasons. The KKR are now in the process of seeking a replacement for the all-rounder.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Shakib has opted out of IPL 2023 owing to his international engagements with the Bangladesh cricket team as well as some personal reasons. Shakib had already missed the season-opener for KKR against Punjab Kings last weekend along with wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, who was picked up by the franchise in the auction last December at his base price of Rs 50 lakh. It was believed that Shakib would be available for selection post the T20I series against Ireland at home which ended on March 31. However being a part of the Test side for the one-off game against Ireland (April 4-8) meant that the star Bangladeshi would have joined the KKR squad latest by April 9. Shakib stint with KKR would have been for just three weeks between April 9 to May 1.

Bangladesh are also set for an away tour of Ireland to take part in a three-match ODI series at Chelmsford on May 9, 12 and 14.

There is, however, no update or clarity on the availability of Das' participation in the IPL. KKR, who are already without their regular captain Shreyas Iyer this IPL, have David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Tim Southee as the other overseas players. Having lost their opening clash – an away game in Mohali against Punjab Kings by seven runs via the DLS method – Kolkata Knight Riders will face an uphill challenge against a formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore in their home ground, Eden Gardens, on April 6.

