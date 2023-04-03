Left Menu

Gaikwad, Conway power CSK to 217/7 against LSG

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 21:29 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty and shared 110 runs for the opening wicket with Devon Conway (47 off 29) as Chennai Super Kings posted a commanding 217 for 7 against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match, here on Monday.

Opening the innings after being sent into bat, Gaikwad, after his 92 in the opening game, smashed 57 off 31 with three fours and four sixes. Conway, who hit five boundaries and two hits over the fence, gave him good support.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) and Mark Wood (3/49) scalped three wickets apiece for LSG.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 217/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Devon Conway 47; Ravi Bishnoi 3/28, Mark Wood 3/49) vs CSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

