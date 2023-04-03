IPL 2023: DC director of cricket Sourav Ganguly backs bowling unit to come good against GT

The Delhi Capitals will look to find form when they take on Gujarat Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in their own city on Tuesday. The team will be playing at their home ground for the first time in four years. Ahead of his side's first home game in four years, DC director of cricket Sourav Ganguly backed his bowling unit to come good against the defending champions. Delhi Capitals will play their first home game of the season against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. DC started their campaign with a 50-run loss against LSG, while GT is coming into the match after a five-wicket win against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In their loss, DC felt the absence of Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

Speaking ahead of the game the DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly said as quoted by a press release from the team, "Anrich Nortje is here, but we have not picked the team yet. Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh bowled well against Lucknow. Chetan Sakariya bowled well in his first two overs but went for a few runs in his last two, which can happen in T20 cricket. We have the required attack, hopefully, we will be fine against Gujarat." When asked if Delhi Capitals' Vice-Captain Axar Patel will be sent up the order in the next match, Ganguly said, "We have discussed about Axar's batting position and hopefully, he will bat higher in the order. He has batted exceptionally well for India in the recent past. He got a lot of runs against Australia in the Test series on difficult wickets and hopefully, he can score runs for us."

The Delhi Capitals batters found it difficult to play against Mark Wood's pace in their last match, but Ganguly expressed that sometimes batters can have an off day, "Our batters have scored against fast bowling in the past. It is just that they got out against Lucknow Super Giants and sometimes that happens in sports. You have to give credit to Mark Wood for the way he bowled in the last game." Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Philip Salt, Aman Hakim Khan, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad. (ANI)

