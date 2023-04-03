Left Menu

MS Dhoni completes 5,000 runs in IPL

Dhoni accomplished this landmark during CSK's second IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the home arena of MA Chidambaram Stadium

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:15 IST
MS Dhoni completes 5,000 runs in IPL
MS Dhoni. (Photo- IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary India and Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni crossed the 5,000 run mark in Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. Dhoni accomplished this landmark during CSK's second IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the home arena of MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Dhoni entered the game in the 19th over and hit two successive sixes before Mark Wood dismissed him. It was Ravi Bishnoi who took a brilliant catch while the batter attempted to hit his third straight six over short third man. Now in 236 matches, MS has scored 5,004 runs at an average of 39.09. He has scored 24 half-centuries in his IPL career, with the best score of 84*. His runs have come at a strike rate of over 135.53.

He is also the seventh-highest run scorer in IPL history. He is behind stars like Virat Kohli (6,706 runs), Shikhar Dhawan (6,284 runs), David Warner (5,937 runs), Rohit Sharma (5,880 runs), Suresh Raina (5,528 runs) and AB de Villiers (5,162 runs). Coming to the match, CSK put on a massive total of 217/7 in their 20 overs after being put to the field by LSG. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 off 31 balls with three fours and four sixes) and Devon Conway (47 off 29 balls with five fours and two sixes) put on a stand of 110 runs for the first wicket in just 55 balls.

Quick cameos from Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls, one four and three sixes), Ambati Rayudu (27 off 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Dhoni helped CSK reach a massive score. Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 3/28. Wood also got 3/49 in his four overs. Avesh took one wicket.

LSG innings is currently in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023