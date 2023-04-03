Sports News Roundup: Long April break gives F1 time to take stock; Five storylines to follow at this week's Masters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Long April break gives F1 time to take stock

Formula One teams will welcome more than their drivers the breathing space provided by a long April break in a record 23-race season. Fans must wait until the last weekend in the month for the next race in Azerbaijan after Sunday's triple-stopped Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, the gap caused by the cancellation of China's round.

Swimming-Swim England updates transgender policy with 'open' category

Swim England announced an updated transgender and non-binary policy on Monday with a 'female' category restricted to athletes with a declared birth sex of female and a new 'open' category for everyone else. The national governing body for swimming in England said the policy, which comes into effect in September, would apply to its swimming, artistic swimming, diving and water polo competitions.

Soccer-Ferguson to be presented medal 40 years after Aberdeen's famous European win

Alex Ferguson is already known as one of the greatest managers in football history but the Scot will have to make room in his trophy cabinet for one more medal that is set to be awarded 40 years after he guided Aberdeen to European glory. Before Ferguson became a serial winner with English side Manchester United, where he won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies among other honours, he managed Aberdeen from 1978 to 1986.

Soccer-England women switch to blue shorts after period concerns

The England women's team will swap their white shorts for blue, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday, after players voiced concerns about playing in white on their period. While the FA did not provide a reason for the switch in its media release, England forward Beth Mead had said last year that the team had spoken to official kit manufacturer Nike about a potential change because white shorts were "not practical when it's the time of the month".

WWE, Endeavor-owned UFC to merge into $21 billion entertainment giant

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc will combine with Endeavor Group-owned mixed martial arts franchise UFC to form a new, publicly listed entertainment giant valued at about $21 billion, the companies said on Monday. The deal unites two of the biggest names in wrestling and entertainment and caps a months-long sale process for WWE, overseen by its co-founder and executive chairman Vince McMahon who returned to the company's board in January.

Golf-Five storylines to follow at this week's Masters

Five storylines to follow as the best players in the world descend upon Augusta National Golf Club this week for the April 6-9 Masters. SCHEFFLER SEEKS RARE REPEAT

Motor racing-Formula One under scrutiny over balance between safety and entertainment

After a dramatic Australian Grand Prix laden with crashes and red flags, Formula One takes a three-week break from racing but debate over the balance between safety and entertainment may rage through to the next stop in Baku. Eight cars failed to finish Sunday's race and four crashed out within seconds of a standing restart as stewards failed to produce a winner from a two-lap sprint.

Tennis-'Hard court specialist' Medvedev confronts clay court season

Miami Open champion Daniil Medvedev said he will try to keep his sensational start to the year going as the tour shifts to the clay court season, but said he is realistic about his prospects on a surface where he has enjoyed far less success. The Russian called himself a "hard court specialist" at Indian Wells last month while complaining about the slow speed of the courts and it is hard to argue with his expertise.

NHL roundup: Bruins top Blues, reach historic 60-win mark

Charlie Coyle scored the only goal in the shootout and the Boston Bruins became the fourth NHL team to win 60 games in a regular season by beating the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on the road Sunday. Boston (60-12-5, 125 points) joined the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (62-13-7), the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (62-16-4) and the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (60-8-12) as teams that reached 60 wins in a season. St. Louis (35-35-7, 77 points) was eliminated from playoff contention with the result.

NBA roundup: Knicks get by Wizards, clinch playoff berth

Quentin Grimes and Jalen Brunson scored 27 points apiece to lead a balanced scoring attack Sunday night for the New York Knicks, who clinched a playoff spot by pulling away from the visiting Washington Wizards and earning a 118-109 victory. The Knicks, who have won four straight and seven of their last 10, are headed to the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons -- the first time New York has made the postseason at least twice in a three-year span since qualifying three straight times from 2010-11 through 2012-13.

