Peru removed as host of this year's men's Under-17 World Cup

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 03-04-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 22:47 IST
Peru was stripped of hosting the men's Under-17 World Cup on Monday because FIFA said the country was not ready to stage the tournament later this year.

FIFA did not name a replacement host for the 24-team tournament scheduled to be played from Nov. 10-Dec. 2.

The decision comes one week after FIFA took the men's Under-20 World Cup from Indonesia because that country did not want to host Israel at its tournament in May.

FIFA cited Peru's inability "to fulfill its commitments to completing the infrastructure required to stage the tournament." "There is now not sufficient time to secure the required investment and complete the necessary work with the Peruvian government ahead of the tournament start date," FIFA said.

FIFA picked both Peru and Indonesia in 2019 to host the respective 2021 editions of the tournaments. Both have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Argentina wants to stage the Under-20 World Cup. FIFA is expected to confirm a host nation this week.

