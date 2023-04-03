Tennis-Soderling steps down as Sweden's Davis Cup captain
Former captain Jonah Hedsberg will take up the role on an interim basis. Seven-times winners Sweden have been drawn into Group A for the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals along with champions Canada, Italy and Chile.
Former world number four Robin Soderling has stepped down from his role as Sweden's Davis Cup captain due to health reasons, the Swedish Tennis Association said on Monday. Two-time French Open finalist Soderling was appointed Sweden's Davis Cup captain in 2019, twice leading them into the Finals tournament.
"With his knowledge, experience and great commitment, he has done a fantastic job as captain and I hope that in the future we will see Robin in a new role in Swedish tennis," said Christer Sjoo, the federation's secretary general. Former captain Jonah Hedsberg will take up the role on an interim basis.
Seven-times winners Sweden have been drawn into Group A for the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals along with champions Canada, Italy and Chile. Their matches will take place in Bologna from Sept. 12-17.
