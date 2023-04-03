Left Menu

Tennis-Soderling steps down as Sweden's Davis Cup captain

Former captain Jonah Hedsberg will take up the role on an interim basis. Seven-times winners Sweden have been drawn into Group A for the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals along with champions Canada, Italy and Chile.

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 23:03 IST
Tennis-Soderling steps down as Sweden's Davis Cup captain

Former world number four Robin Soderling has stepped down from his role as Sweden's Davis Cup captain due to health reasons, the Swedish Tennis Association said on Monday. Two-time French Open finalist Soderling was appointed Sweden's Davis Cup captain in 2019, twice leading them into the Finals tournament.

"With his knowledge, experience and great commitment, he has done a fantastic job as captain and I hope that in the future we will see Robin in a new role in Swedish tennis," said Christer Sjoo, the federation's secretary general. Former captain Jonah Hedsberg will take up the role on an interim basis.

Seven-times winners Sweden have been drawn into Group A for the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals along with champions Canada, Italy and Chile. Their matches will take place in Bologna from Sept. 12-17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023