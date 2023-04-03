Left Menu

Athletics-IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'painful', says Wlodarczyk

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) recommendation to let Russian and Belarusian athletes return to international competition is painful, three-times hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk said on Monday, hoping the decision would change. The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 but recommended last week that their athletes compete internationally as neutrals.

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 23:25 IST
Athletics-IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'painful', says Wlodarczyk

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) recommendation to let Russian and Belarusian athletes return to international competition is painful, three-times hammer throw champion Anita Wlodarczyk said on Monday, hoping the decision would change.

The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 but recommended last week that their athletes compete internationally as neutrals. "This is very painful," the Polish Olympian told journalists at Warsaw airport before departing to Rome, where she will take part in a ceremony to hand over the Olympic torch ahead of the June 21-July European Games in Cracow.

"We shouldn't be thinking about such things at all. It should be a top-down message that athletes from both countries should not compete," added the 37-year-old Wlodarczyk. "I cannot imagine that an athlete from Ukraine would compete in one competition with an athlete from Russia, because it's not only stressful and emotional, but there are also psychological issues, and it's something terrible, something awful."

The 2023 European Games will take place without the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus. "I will still stand by my decision that they should be excluded (from all international competitions)," Wlodarczyk said.

"It's certainly not easy because politics comes into it here as well, and we've always said that sport should be separated from politics, and we see that this is not the case here. "I hope that this decision will change in the coming months and that the Russians and Belarusians will not be allowed in."

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki slammed the IOC's recommendation as "shameful". Denmark cancelled a yearly international fencing event in Copenhagen last week over participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes, while Germany called off a women's foil World Cup event for the same reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023