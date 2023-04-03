Left Menu

CSK beat LSG by 12 runs in IPL

Brief Scores Chennai Super Kings 217 for 7 in 20 overs Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Devon Conway 47 Ravi Bishnoi 3/28, Mark Wood 3/49. Lucknow Super Giants 205 for 7 in 20 overs Kyle Mayers 53 Nicholas Pooran 32 Moeen Ali 4/26.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 23:43 IST
Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty and shared 110 runs for the opening wicket with Devon Conway (47 off 29) as CSK posted a commanding 217 for 7 after being sent into bat.

Opening the innings, Gaikwad, after his 92 in the opening game, smashed 57 off 31 with three fours and four sixes. Conway, who struck five boundaries and two hits over the fence, gave him good support.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) and Mark Wood (3/49) scalped three wickets apiece for LSG.

Chasing the target, Kyle Mayers made a whirlwind 22-ball 53 and shared 79 runs for 5.3 overs with skipper KL Rahul (20).

But once Mayers departed, LSG lost steam as Nicholas Pooran made an 18-ball 32 before CSK restricted them to 205 for seven. Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers for CSK with figures of 4 for 26. Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 217/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Devon Conway 47; Ravi Bishnoi 3/28, Mark Wood 3/49).

Lucknow Super Giants: 205 for 7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 53; Nicholas Pooran 32; Moeen Ali 4/26).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

