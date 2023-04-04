Left Menu

Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu gets four-year ban by NADA for failing dope test

Chanu was tested during the National Games 2022 held in Gujarat in September-October and her tests came back positive for drostanolone, an anabolic-androgenic steroid prohibited by the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA)

ANI | Updated: 04-04-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 19:03 IST
Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu gets four-year ban by NADA for failing dope test
Sanjita Chanu (Photo: File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion and Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu was handed a four-year ban by India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Tuesday after she tested positive for banned drugs. Chanu was tested during the National Games 2022 held in Gujarat in September-October and her tests came back positive for drostanolone, an anabolic-androgenic steroid prohibited by the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA).

Drostanolone's primary medical use is to treat advanced inoperable cases of breast cancer in women. The steroid, however, is often misused by athletes as a performance enhancer. NADA had provisionally suspended the Indian weightlifter from the date of her sample collection and announced the full duration of her punishment on Tuesday. The verdict means Sanjita Chanu will also be stripped of her National Games silver medal.

Chanu can still choose to appeal the ruling but seemed reluctant to go down the route. This wasn't the first time that Chanu found herself in the doping net. Chanu was banned by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) in 2018 after she tested positive for the anabolic steroid testosterone in a test conducted by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in 2017.

The doping charges against Sanjita Chanu, however, were dropped in 2020 by the IWF due to "non-conformities" in the handling of her sample. Chanu has been one of India's most successful weightlifters over the past decade.

Besides her gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, Sanjita Chanu won a bronze medal at the 2011 Asian Championships and has three gold medals at the Commonwealth Championships - in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Last year, India's Tokyo Olympians Shivpal Singh, Kamalpreet Kaur, Dhanalakshmi Sekar, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Navjeet Kaur Dhillon and India's promising long jumper Aishwarya Babu were also caught in the doping net. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023