Gujarat Titans opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Both teams made two changes to their line-up.

Delhi Capitals handed debut to Bengal's 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel, while Anrich Nortje replaced Rovman Powell.

GT brought in David Miller place of injured Kane Williamson, while Sai Sudarshan replaced Vijay Shankar. Teams Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph.

