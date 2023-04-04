Left Menu

Soccer-Fulham's Mitrovic gets eight-match ban for shoving referee

"The forward separately admitted that his behaviour and language after being sent off was improper, abusive, insulting and threatening." Mitrovic will not be able to play for Fulham again until May. During the second half of the 3-1 loss to United at Old Trafford, a confrontation broke out after Fulham's Willian was red-carded for handling the ball in the penalty area following a VAR review. Fulham manager Marco Silva will also serve a touchline ban for two games along with a 20,000 pounds fine.

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 22:06 IST
Soccer-Fulham's Mitrovic gets eight-match ban for shoving referee

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an eight-match ban and a 75,000 pounds ($94,000) fine for shoving the referee during their FA Cup loss at Manchester United last month, the Football Association said on Tuesday. Serbian Mitrovic was sent off after confronting referee Chris Kavanagh and pushing him with his shoulder.

"We claimed the standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrovic for the sending-off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee around the 72nd minute was clearly insufficient," the FA's independent Regulatory Commission said in a statement. "The forward separately admitted that his behaviour and language after being sent off was improper, abusive, insulting and threatening."

Mitrovic will not be able to play for Fulham again until May. During the second half of the 3-1 loss to United at Old Trafford, a confrontation broke out after Fulham's Willian was red-carded for handling the ball in the penalty area following a VAR review.

Fulham manager Marco Silva will also serve a touchline ban for two games along with a 20,000 pounds fine. Silva angrily addressed the fourth official before being shown a red card.

The London club were fined 40,000 pounds for failing to prevent their players surrounding the referee. ($1 = 0.8006 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023