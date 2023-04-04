Sports News Roundup: McIlroy feels he has ingredients to cook up Masters victory; British boxer Khan gets two-year ban for failed drug test and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Sport-Over 150 ex-soccer, rugby players join concussion lawsuit

A group of more than 150 former soccer, rugby league and rugby union players suffering from neurological impairments are due to join a class-action lawsuit against their respective governing bodies, lawyers representing the players said on Tuesday. London sports law firm Rylands Garth said it would issue proceedings in court on Tuesday on behalf of 100 rugby league players, 40 rugby union players and 15 football players, taking the total number of claimants to 380.

Golf-McIlroy feels he has ingredients to cook up Masters victory

Rory McIlroy has yet to crack the code at Augusta National but the world number two said on Tuesday he has all the necessary ingredients to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors at this week's Masters. McIlroy, who has had his share of Masters heartbreak, feels most of his past struggles at the year's first major were due to mental or emotional struggles and that he has learned from the scar tissue that has built up.

Soccer-NWSL awards expansion rights to team in Bay Area for 2024

A 14th team will join the National Women's Soccer League next year after the league said on Tuesday it had awarded expansion rights to an investment group representing the Bay Area in California. Private equity group Sixth Street, which has investments with top Spanish sides Real Madrid and Barcelona, will be the new Bay Area club's majority investor.

Tennis-Nadal, Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime to miss Monte Carlo Masters

Rafa Nadal will miss next week's Monte Carlo Masters having failed to recover in time from an injury that has sidelined him for months, he said on Tuesday, shortly before top-10 players Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime also pulled out of the tournament. Nadal was forced to skip the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells last month as well as the Miami Open that ended last week, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue that ended his Australian Open title defence in the second round in January.

Doping-British boxer Khan gets two-year ban for failed drug test

Retired British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years after the prohibited substance ostarine was detected in his sample following his fight against Kell Brook last February, the UK Anti-Doping agency said on Tuesday. Former light-welterweight world champion Khan, 36, announced his retirement last May after his sixth-round stoppage defeat to fellow Briton Brook on Feb. 19. If he were to return he would be unable to fight until April 2024.

Motor racing-Safety makes F1's red flag controversy a difficult debate

Formula One was accused of putting entertainment before sport in Sunday's crash-strewn and triple-stopped Australian Grand Prix but whether all those red flags needed to be thrown is a difficult debate. In defence of race director Niels Wittich, safety always comes first.

Golf-Woods and McIlroy fly PGA Tour flag at Masters practice

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launched a charm offensive ahead of this week's Masters as they flew the proverbial PGA Tour flag during a practice round at Augusta National on Monday while a number of LIV Golf players also began their preparations. There is some added intrigue ahead of this year's Masters as it will be the first since the launch of the controversial LIV Golf circuit last June and will feature competitors from both circuits on one of the game's most hallowed layouts.

Ukrainian city mourns champion kickboxer killed fighting Russian troops

Hundreds of residents of the Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk turned out to mourn four-times world kickboxing champion Vitalii Merinov after he was killed in action fighting Russian troops. Merinov, 32, died in a hospital last week after he was wounded in the eastern region of Luhansk, claimed and partially controlled by Russia.

Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina criticises 'useless' WTA amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian players do not get enough support from women's tennis governing body WTA amid Russia's invasion of their country, Elina Svitolina said on Tuesday. Svitolina, back on the tour at the Charleston Open after a maternity break, spoke to support fellow Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko, who said she withdrew from the Indian Wells tournament because of a panic attack brought on by a conversation the 33-year-old had days earlier with WTA chief executive Steve Simon about tennis's response to the Russian invasion.

Doping-Medical staff helping Kenyan athletes in cover-ups - AIU, ADAK

A "medically-savvy operation" is helping Kenyan athletes cover up doping offences, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) said on Tuesday, adding they had found similar forged documents and references to fictitious doctors in two recent cases. "The AIU has been asked to work with the Kenyan Government, Athletics Kenya and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya to attack this crisis" AIU Chair David Howman said in a statement.

