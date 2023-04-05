Left Menu

Soccer-China's goal-machine Wang may be on the defensive at Women's World Cup

China may need to find another route to the net at this year's Women's World Cup after head coach Shui Qingxia revealed goal-machine Wang Shanshan could be used to plug a hole in the heart of defence.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 14:31 IST
Soccer-China's goal-machine Wang may be on the defensive at Women's World Cup
Representative Image

China may need to find another route to the net at this year's Women's World Cup after head coach Shui Qingxia revealed goal-machine Wang Shanshan could be used to plug a hole in the heart of defence. Captain Wang, who once scored nine goals as a second-half substitute, is being lined up to replace Wang Xiaoxue with the central defender missing the tournament after undergoing surgery on a knee operation earlier this month.

"Wang Shanshan is a good choice to defend the European forwards who are strong and fast. We will have a try," Shui said on Tuesday of the forward, who has 55 goals in 146 appearances for China. "We need to have back-ups for that position, so I cannot rule out the possibility that she will play the central defender."

China, runners-up at the 1999 World Cup, are in Group D with England, Haiti and Denmark at this year's tournament, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20. Nicknamed the Steel Roses, China have played at the World Cup finals seven times, finishing fourth in the 1995 edition and reaching the round of 16 in France in 2019.

They also won a record-extending ninth Asian Cup title in February last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023