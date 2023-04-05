Left Menu

Soccer-Ceferin re-elected UEFA president unopposed

Ceferin, a lawyer, was first re-elected unopposed for a four-year term in 2019. The 55-year-old faced his biggest challenge in April 2021 when some of Europe's top clubs attempted to form a European Super League.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 05-04-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:02 IST
Soccer-Ceferin re-elected UEFA president unopposed
Aleksander Ceferin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Aleksander Ceferin was re-elected as UEFA president unopposed during the Ordinary Congress of European soccer's governing body in Lisbon on Wednesday. The Slovenian has been re-elected for a four-year term until 2027.

Ceferin was elected UEFA's seventh president in 2016 to replace Michel Platini, who was banned from soccer administration in 2015 for ethics violations and forced to quit UEFA in 2016 after losing his appeal against his ban. Ceferin, a lawyer, was first re-elected unopposed for a four-year term in 2019.

The 55-year-old faced his biggest challenge in April 2021 when some of Europe's top clubs attempted to form a European Super League. The competition was a direct threat to UEFA's continental club competition, the Champions League, and Ceferin called on fans, soccer federations and governments to oppose the "disgraceful, self-serving proposal".

He also led UEFA's charge in opposing world soccer governing body FIFA's plans to hold a World Cup every two years instead of every four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023