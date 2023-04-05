Left Menu

Ex-India footballer Syed Sabir Pasha joins AIFF as Technical Director

He is famous in Indian football circles for scoring the all-important goal in the final of 1995 SAF Games against Bangladesh in Chennai. Pasha has played and participated in international tournaments like Nehru Cup in 1993 and 1995, SAFF Cup in 1995, SAF Games in 1995, Asia Cup Qualifiers in 1996 and World Cup Qualifiers in 1996.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 16:53 IST
Ex-India footballer Syed Sabir Pasha joins AIFF as Technical Director
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Former India international Syed Sabir Pasha has joined the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as its new Technical Director (TD), it was announced on Wednesday. He is the first Indian to be appointed to this position on a full-time basis. Pasha brings with him a lot of experience, having played and coached both at the domestic and international level for several years. Welcoming Pasha, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said, ''Given his experience and the work he has done throughout his playing and coaching career, he is a deserving candidate to be the Technical Director. We are very sure that he will grow in the job and will be taking the leadership role in the technical matters of Indian football.'' AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran added: ''He will be guided and mentored by senior pro Vincent Subramanyam, who is our Chief Technical Officer.'' Pasha made his debut for the national team in the 1993 Nehru Cup and played 12 matches. He is famous in Indian football circles for scoring the all-important goal in the final of 1995 SAF Games against Bangladesh in Chennai. Pasha has played and participated in international tournaments like Nehru Cup in 1993 and 1995, SAFF Cup in 1995, SAF Games in 1995, Asia Cup Qualifiers in 1996 and World Cup Qualifiers in 1996. Pasha was part of gold-medal winning team in the 1995 SAF Games and was a runner-up finisher in the 1995 SAFF Cup. The former winger won the golden boot twice -- in 1994 with six goals and in 1998 with nine goals. He has scored 26 goals in the Santosh Trophy for Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023