PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:04 IST
Shubman Gill reaches career-best 4th spot in ODI rankings
Shubman Gill Image Credit: ANI
India opener Shubman Gill has climbed a spot to career-best fourth position among batters in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings released on Wednesday.

Apart from Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma too features in the top 10.

While Kohli also moved a spot to seventh, Rohit remained static at eighth in the list led by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj continues to be the only Indian bowler in the top 10 as he held on to his number three spot, behind Australian quick Josh Hazlewood and New Zealand's Trent Boult.

South Africa's Aiden Markram gained 13 spots to reach 41st position in the batting chart and 16 places to 32nd in the all-rounders' list, another career-best feat in both the departments as South Africa beat the Dutch 2-0 in their three-match series in Johannesburg. They edged closer to automatic qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

Other gains were made by New Zealand's Henry Nicholls, who climbed two spots to 69 in the batting rankings and his teammate Will Young, who leaped 60 spots to a personal best 143rd following their 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka.

Matt Henry stood out for the Black Caps, jumping five slots to occupy the fifth spot in the bowling rankings, while South Africa's Sisanda Magala announced himself with a 35-place leap to his own career-best number 165th after taking eight wickets in two matches, including a maiden five-wicket haul against the Netherlands.

Suryakumar continues to lead T20I rankings ============================ In T20I Player Rankings, Suryakumar Yadav retained his top position among batters, while Hardik Pandya remained static on second in the all-rounders' list.

Bangladesh's Litton Das rose one spot to reach 21st position, his highest career ranking so far, sharing the spot with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who climbed five places from 26. This is also Mitchell's career-best ranking while his previous best was 25th.

Sri Lanka's Kariyawasa Asalanka is tied with Scotland's George Munsey for 23rd place after jumping 12 spots. In the bowling rankings, Maheesh Theekshana has risen three spots to 10th while Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed has gone up three places to 36th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

