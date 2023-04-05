Left Menu

Real Madrid earns most UEFA prize money with USD 146M in 2022

Teams will play more games in a single standings table eight for each of 36 teams in the Champions League which will replace the traditional group stage.UEFA is making total deductions from clubs of about 83 million euros USD 91 million per season to cover rebates to commercial partners for disruption during the pandemic-affected 2019-20 season.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 05-04-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 17:10 IST
Real Madrid earns most UEFA prize money with USD 146M in 2022
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Champions League winner Real Madrid earned the most prize money from a European club competition last season with 133.7 million euros (USD 146.4 million), UEFA said on Wednesday.

Madrid's total included a basic payment for entering the group stage, results bonuses, a share of Spanish broadcasting rights and an extra payment based on clubs' historical records in UEFA competitions.

Liverpool lost the final to Madrid and was second in the ''prize money table'' with a total of 120 million euros (USD 131.4 million) from UEFA's total Champions League prize fund of more than 2 billion euros (USD 2.2 billion).

Only two other clubs earned nine-figure sums: Bayern Munich got nearly 110 million euros (USD 120.4 million) and Manchester City was paid nearly 109 million euros (USD 119 million).

Paris Saint-Germain's loss to Madrid in the round of 16 meant it was paid just 92 million euros (USD 100.7 million) by UEFA.

UEFA said the 32 group-stage clubs were paid an average of 61.8 million euros (USD 67.7 million) with the lowest payment 23.7 million euros (USD 26 million) to Moldovan champion Sheriff.

Chelsea was eliminated by Madrid in the quarterfinals and earned 91.9 million euros (USD 100.6 million). Chelsea faces Madrid again in the quarterfinals this month and risks having no income from UEFA next season while it stands 11th in the English Premier League table.

Barcelona earned 64.6 million euros (USD 70.7 million) from the Champions League group stage last season, then an additional 6.4 million euros (USD 7 million) from switching across to the Europa League knockout rounds. Barcelona lost in the quarterfinals to eventual winner Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt topped the Europa League payments with 38 million euros (USD 41.6 million) and beaten finalist Rangers got 20.7 million euros (USD 22.7 million).

UEFA shared 235 million euros (USD 257 million) in total to clubs paying in the inaugural third-tier Europa Conference League. Title-winning Roma's 19.2 million euros (USD 21 million) was the most any club received.

The 2021-22 season was the first in a new three-year commercial cycle for UEFA club competitions ahead of a revamp and expansion in 2024. Teams will play more games in a single standings table — eight for each of 36 teams in the Champions League — which will replace the traditional group stage.

UEFA is making total deductions from clubs of about 83 million euros (USD 91 million) per season to cover rebates to commercial partners for disruption during the pandemic-affected 2019-20 season. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NASA names woman, Black astronauts to Artemis II crew in lunar first and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week; NA...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 billion talc settlement; WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data and more

Health News Roundup: J&J unit files for second bankruptcy to pursue $8.9 bil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023