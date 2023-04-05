Škoda's Slavia achieves full 5 stars in global crash safety test: Official

Czech auto major Škoda has scored big with its sedan Slavia as the car has received top ratings in a global benchmark crash safety test while it has also reported growth in sales in the Indian market, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The automobile company boasting of its three major car brands of Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq, has registered triple digit growth in the sales of vehicles in 2022 as compared to 2021, Škoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc told reporters here.

''As part of our strategy at Škoda, there is no compromise on safety for our customers. I am delighted to share that our second India 2.0 car – Slavia has received a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP safety test,'' he said.

Škoda Auto India's safety and crash-worthy prowess continues to grow in stature as Slavia scored a full 5-stars out of 5 at the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) crash tests conducted recently.

This also makes Slavia, the safest car ever tested by Global NCAP, furthering the cause of manufacturing safer cars for India, and also makes Škoda as India's only automobile company to have a full fleet of crash-tested cars that have 5-stars for both adult and child occupants, Solc further said.

India is the third largest automobile market in the world, and the company has sold 53,721 units in 2022 and registered 125 per cent growth over 2021, the official pointed out.

The company is expecting to record similar growth during this year, even as Skoda has delivered over 731,000 vehicles to customers around the world in 2022, he added.

Škoda has presence in more than 140 cities across the country with over 240 customer touchpoints and successfully steering through the new decade with the 'Next Level – Škoda Strategy 2030'.

