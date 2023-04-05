ICC Men's Player Rankings: New Zealand pacer Matt Henry fifth among bowlers in ODIs

New Zealand's strong white-ball form against Sri Lanka has been rewarded with a host of their key performers making significant gains in the latest ICC Men's Player Rankings. The Black Caps registered an impressive 2-0 victory over the Asian side during the recent ODI component of their series and key pacer Matt Henry was one of their strongest performers with an eye-catching haul of 3/14 in the final game in Hamilton.

Henry's solid showing helped him rise five places to fifth overall on the list for ODI bowlers, with the 31-year-old now just 29 rating points behind Australia's Pat Cummins as the No.1 ranked 50-over bowler in the world. Teammate Daryl Mitchell made five-spot gain to equal 21st on the T20I batter rankings following his quickfire knock of 66 in the first match of T20I series against Sri Lanka, as per ICC.

Sri Lanka has been more competitive in the T20I matches in New Zealand and even pinched a dramatic Super Over victory over the Black Caps in the opening match of that series and a pair of their players have been rewarded. Attacking middle-order dasher Charith Asalanka has moved up 12 places to 23rd on the list for T20I batters. He had scored a quickfire 67 of 41 balls, with two fours and six sixes in the first T20I. Also, pacer Maheesh Theekshana jumped three places to 10th on the bowler charts after an economical showing of 1/22 from four overs during that first match of the series in Auckland.

There were some new career bests in the ODI batter rankings following the latest update, with Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus moving up 10 places to 26th overall after an excellent effort with the bat during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Play-off on home soil. Erasmus collected 279 runs from five matches to help Namibia to three victories, but his efforts proved in vain as the emerging cricketing nation fell just short of progressing through to the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe in the middle of the year.

Consistent South Africa right-hander Aiden Markram also brought up a new career-high rating in the ODI batter rankings jumping 13 places to 41st overall following his brilliant 175 in the third and final game of the Proteas' three-match series against the Netherlands in Johannesburg. Quinton de Kock dropped four places to seventh inside the top 10 for ODI batters, with Pakistan captain Babar Azam maintaining his healthy lead at the top of the category from Rassie van der Dussen and teammate Imam-ul-Haq. (ANI)

