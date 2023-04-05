Left Menu

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to field first against Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings started off their IPL campaign with a seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders while Rajasthan Royals started their run with a 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams are heading to the game with no changes to their playing eleven

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 19:31 IST
Rajasthan Royals team. (Photo- IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Punjab Kings started off their IPL campaign with a seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders while Rajasthan Royals started their run with a 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams are heading to the game with no changes to their playing eleven.

RR skipper Sanju said at the toss, "We would like to bowl here. Expecting some dew. We will use the oppurtunity to bowl first. It is a great thought by the franchise. Loving it here. The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side. Very happy to see them grow. Jaiswal and Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys." PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss, "We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let us go day by day. Not putting too much on pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

