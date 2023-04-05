Sports News Roundup: Rays rally past Nats, stay unbeaten; City pip Victory in controversial Melbourne derby and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Rays rally past Nats, stay unbeaten

Luke Raley, Josh Lowe and Yandy Diaz smashed home runs during a five-run, ninth-inning outburst as the Tampa Bay Rays earned a 10-6 victory over the host Washington Nationals on Tuesday. With the victory, the 5-0 Rays remained the lone unbeaten team in the major leagues after the Minnesota Twins lost to the Miami Marlins.

Fencing-Poland scraps women's foil World Cup over Russian athletes-federation

Poland has cancelled the women's foil World Cup set for April 21-23 in Poznan after the international fencing federation (FIE) decided to readmit Russian and Belarusian athletes while the war in Ukraine is ongoing, the Polish fencing federation said on Wednesday. The FIE on March 10 cleared fencers from Russia and Belarus to return to international events just before the start of 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers.

Soccer-UEFA sued by Liverpool fans over Paris Champions League final chaos

Nearly 900 Liverpool fans who attended last year's Champions League final in Paris have filed legal action against European soccer's governing body for personal injuries allegedly caused by chaos outside the stadium. Law firm Leigh Day filed a lawsuit against UEFA and UEFA Events on Monday, according to publicly-available records of cases brought at the High Court.

Athletics-Peru withdraws as host of the under-20 World Championships

Peru has pulled out of hosting next year's under-20 athletics World Championships after political instability and social unrest, as well as natural disasters left the country unable to stage the event, World Athletics said on Wednesday.

Peru's northern region was hit by torrential rains last month during Cyclone Yaku, which buried houses and cars in mud and killed at least six people.

Olympics-Ukraine loses if Russians, Belarusians not banned, says ski coach

The head coach of the Ukrainian freestyle skiing team said a failure to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition will represent a loss for Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended Russians and Belarusians be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals since their ban last year in the wake of Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Soccer-Ronaldo overshadowed by prolific Al-Nassr team mate Talisca

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to find the net in Saudi Arabia, scoring two goals to reach 11 in nine league games - but still can't step out of the shadow of team mate and Al-Nassr's top scorer Anderson Talisca. The Brazilian also hit the net twice in the 5-0 victory over Al-Adalah on Tuesday and is the league's joint top scorer with 16 goals, level with former Manchester United and Watford forward Odion Ighalo who plays for Al-Hilal.

Soccer-City pip Victory in controversial Melbourne derby

Melbourne City beat Melbourne Victory 2-1 on Wednesday, nearly four months after a violent pitch invasion led to the abandonment of the A-League derby after 21 minutes of play on Dec. 17. The match resumed from the 22nd minute with City retaining the 1-0 lead they held when fans invaded the pitch injuring security staff, a referee and City goalkeeper Tom Glover, who was left bloodied after being struck in the face by a metal bucket.

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid scores 52 as 76ers top Celtics

Joel Embiid scored 52 points on 20-of-25 shooting and added 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 103-101 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday in a showdown between Eastern Conference contenders. It was Embiid's fifth career 50-point game. James Harden added 20 points and 10 assists for Philadelphia, which has won three of four and avoided a four-game season sweep in the head-to-head series.

Swimming-World Aquatics sets up task force to explore readmission of Russia, Belarus

World Aquatics said it has established a task force to explore the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competition as neutrals, adding that it supports the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) stance on the matter. The IOC issued recommendations last week for athletes from Russia and Belarus to return to international competition since their ban last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Soccer-Inter's Lukaku wants action from Serie A on racist abuse

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has urged Serie A to take action after he was subjected to racial abuse during Tuesday's Coppa Italia draw with Juventus, with the Turin side saying they were collaborating with police to find those responsible. Lukaku scored a stoppage-time penalty to cancel out a late goal by Juve midfielder Juan Cuadrado and earn Inter a 1-1 semi-final first-leg draw in Turin.

