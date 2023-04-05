Left Menu

Rugby-England's Itoje reveals experiences of racist abuse

Itoje was speaking after the Rugby Football Union's investigation into racist abuse suffered by former England centre Luther Burrell concluded on Tuesday that Burrell's comments about abuse he received during his career were "true on the basis of probability". "This is a further reminder we need to continue to challenge this and to make sure we're holding each other to account," Itoje, who has 67 caps for England, told British media.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2023 23:33 IST
England lock Maro Itoje revealed on Wednesday that he has had a "few experiences" of a racist abuse during his playing career. Itoje was speaking after the Rugby Football Union's investigation into racist abuse suffered by former England centre Luther Burrell concluded on Tuesday that Burrell's comments about abuse he received during his career were "true on the basis of probability".

"This is a further reminder we need to continue to challenge this and to make sure we're holding each other to account," Itoje, who has 67 caps for England, told British media. "I've had a few experiences where things weren't exactly what I'd have liked. I've never felt my skin colour has held me back in terms of selection. But I guess there have been occasions with individuals throughout my time that have been below standard."

Itoje was asked if the investigation into Burrell's comments could be a watershed moment in eradicating racism from the sport. "I hope so," he said. "I definitely hope we can continue to improve in this area and continue to make rugby a much more accessible sport."

