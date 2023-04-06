Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves forward Podence faces FA spitting charge

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Daniel Podence has been charged by the Football Association for an alleged spitting offence during his side's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Forest's assistant manager Alan Tate and his counterpart Pablo Sanz also face an FA charge for improper/violent conduct. All those charged have until April 12 to respond.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 00:12 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Daniel Podence has been charged by the Football Association for an alleged spitting offence during his side's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Forest's Brennan Johnson accused Podence of spitting at him in the 90th minute but the incident was checked by VAR at the time and no action was taken against the Portuguese player.

Podence scored the Wolves equaliser and the alleged incident near the final whistle occurred during a melee. If found guilty, Podence would face a mandatory six-match suspension which would be a big blow to Wolves in their battle to avoid being sucked into the relegation zone.

The bad-tempered Midlands tussle also resulted in Forest being charged by the FA for allegedly failing to control their players after they surrounded the referee in the 40th minute. Forest's assistant manager Alan Tate and his counterpart Pablo Sanz also face an FA charge for improper/violent conduct.

All those charged have until April 12 to respond.

