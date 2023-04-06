Golf-Watson nearly earns LIV first win of Masters week

LIV Golf narrowly missed out on its first win of Masters week as Bubba Watson finished one shot behind Tom Hoge in the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday at Augusta National and in a share of second place.

Twice Masters champion Watson, buoyed by a one-hop ace at the fourth hole, finished at five-under-par 22 on the short, nine-hole layout that is the site of one of the most beloved traditions at Augusta National. The 44-year-old Watson will make his first Masters start since he joined LIV Golf last July when he and 17 others from the Saudi-backed circuit tee off in Thursday's opening round of the year's first major.

"Keep hitting the ball well," Watson said on Wednesday after the Par-3 Contest when asked about his aspirations for the rest of the week, which has plenty of rain in the forecast. "I was hitting the short irons well on the Par-3 here. Been hitting it good all week. With the weather coming in, nobody knows what's going to happen."

Perhaps Watson can take comfort in falling short of the Par-3 title given that winning the fun-filled event, where players can use friends and family as caddies, has proven to be a bad luck omen for the main Masters tournament. Since its inception in 1960, no Par-3 Contest winner has won the Masters the same year.

Ireland's Seamus Power finished the Par-3 Contest in style as he hit back-to-back aces on the final two holes of the short course. There were five holes-in-one on Wednesday, bringing the all-time total to 106.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)