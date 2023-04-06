Left Menu

Soccer-Blas sends Nantes into French Cup final again

A second-half stunner by Ludovic Blas helped holders Nantes beat Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 at home to reach the French Cup final on Wednesday. Blas's masterpiece gave Antoine Kombouare's side a well-deserved victory against a Lyon team who looked out of sorts three days after beating Paris St Germain in Ligue 1.

Nantes will meet either Ligue 2 side Annecy or Toulouse, who face each other on Thursday, in the Stade de France showdown on April 29. They will be looking to claim their fifth title in the competition.

