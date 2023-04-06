Left Menu

Cricket-NZ's Williamson likely to miss World Cup after rupturing ACL

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 04:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 04:49 IST
Kane Williamson has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee while playing in the Indian Premier League and is likely to miss the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday.

The elite top order batsman suffered the injury while fielding for the Gujarat Titans and returned to New Zealand, where scans on Tuesday confirmed the injury would require surgery. "Naturally it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab," Williamson said in a news release.

"It's going to take some time, but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible."

