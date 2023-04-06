Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Barcelona stunned as Benzema hat-trick sends Real into Copa final

Karim Benzema struck a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Copa del Rey final in stunning fashion on Wednesday. Barca, bidding for a fourth successive Clasico victory this season, looked set for the final having edged a 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final in Madrid last month.

The Syrian refugee who has become Germany's youngest national chess player at 11

Hussain Besou was just four when he started asking his father to teach him chess, hovering around the board as he played in the evenings in the Middle East until he said yes. After mastering the basic moves, Besou quickly surprised everyone with his talent.

Golf-Luck of the Irish, Power sinks back-to-back aces in Masters Par-3 Contest

Ireland's Seamus Power finished the Masters Par-3 Contest in style as he hit back-to-back aces on the final two holes of the short course at Augusta National on Wednesday. Power, whose brother caddied for him, hit a sand wedge on the 120-yard eighth hole that landed 30 feet beyond the pin and spun down the slope into the cup and essentially copied that shot on the 135-yard closing hole with the same ball.

Soccer-Holders Leipzig ease past Dortmund 2-0 and into German Cup last four

Holders RB Leipzig beat toothless Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to reach the German Cup semi-finals on Wednesday and snap their three-game losing run across all competitions. Leipzig, desperate to end their recent losing streak that has seen them drop to fifth place in the league, pressed high from the start and carved out chance after chance against a dazed Dortmund team.

Soccer-Lampard accepts Chelsea interim coaching role - report

Frank Lampard has agreed to take over as Chelsea's interim manager, The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, as club owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali continue their search for a candidate to replace Graham Potter. Potter was dismissed on Sunday after a string of poor results left the team 11th in the Premier League. Bruno Saltor, who was part of the coaching set up under Potter, took over for Tuesday's 0-0 home draw with Liverpool.

Golf-All calm on LIV front but Masters bracing for storm

Dark clouds are gathering at Augusta National and it has nothing to do with the LIV Golf and PGA Tour feud, as wild weather rolls in threatening to wreak havoc at the Masters where play gets underway on Thursday. The dispute between the established PGA Tour and the Saudi-bankrolled LIV was expected to be the storm enveloping the year's first major but all was calm on that front turning over the spotlight to Mother Nature.

Olympics-IOC opposes Ukraine sanctions on sport governing bodies

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday that it would oppose a move by the Ukrainian government to strip national sports governing bodies of their national status if their athletes compete against Russians or Belarusians. The IOC sanctioned Russia and Belarus after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 but last week said it recommended allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals in international competition.

Golf-Watson nearly earns LIV first win of Masters week

LIV Golf narrowly missed out on its first win of Masters week as Bubba Watson finished one shot behind Tom Hoge in the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday at Augusta National and in a share of second place. Twice Masters champion Watson, buoyed by a one-hop ace at the fourth hole, finished at five-under-par 22 on the short, nine-hole layout that is the site of one of the most beloved traditions at Augusta National.

Golf-LIV players welcome at Augusta but Norman unwanted at Masters

Members of LIV Golf may be welcome at Augusta National but the rebel circuit's polarising CEO Greg Norman did not get a Masters invite over concerns the Australian would be an unwanted distraction, club chairman Fred Ridley confirmed on Wednesday. Tensions were high in the run-up to the year's first major as golfers from the feuding PGA Tour and LIV Golf headed to Georgia with battle lines drawn.

Soccer-Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal with a brilliant half-volley as Manchester United beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday to climb back into the top four. The victory was a perfect response following a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Sunday and lifted the Red Devils to 53 points, three ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and level with the Magpies in third.

