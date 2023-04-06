Left Menu

Dutch cup match stopped after object from crowd hits player

PTI | Rotterdam | Updated: 06-04-2023 10:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 09:58 IST
  • Netherlands

A match between Feyenoord and Ajax in the Dutch Cup semifinals was briefly paused after an object thrown from the crowd struck the head of Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen.

Blood poured from the top of Klaassen's head after the incident, which happened early in the second half on Wednesday, and both sets of players walked off the field.

They came back on a few minutes later and the game resumed.

Klaassen had scored the second goal for Ajax, which won the game 2-1 and will face PSV Eindhoven in the final. He was substituted shortly after the match got back underway.

Dutch police said on Twitter that they arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of throwing the object onto the field that hit Klaassen. 

