Paris Saint-Germain has annoyed Kylian Mbapp by making him the focus of a promotional video that excluded Lionel Messi, Neymar and other teammates.Im not in agreement with this published video, Mbapp wrote Thursday in a statement published on his Instagram account.

Kylian Mbappe unhappy with PSG for promo video to fans

Paris Saint-Germain has annoyed Kylian Mbappé by making him the focus of a promotional video that excluded Lionel Messi, Neymar and other teammates.

"I'm not in agreement with this published video," Mbappé wrote Thursday in a statement published on his Instagram account. "PSG is a great club and a big family but it's definitely not Kylian Saint-Germain." Mbappé is the only person who speaks in the video the club sent this week to fans seeking to persuade them to buy season tickets. Teammates like goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are seen in some match action footage.

The 24-year-old Mbappé talks about how important fans are for his hometown club.

It was sent days after Messi was booed by some sections of the crowd at Parc des Princes ahead of a 1-0 loss for the league leaders against Lyon on Sunday.

Mbappé wrote he was not told how the interview conducted inside the stadium would be used.

"It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day," said the France captain, who reminded why he has campaigned with the national team for protecting players' image rights.

PSG still leads the French league by six points but was eliminated from the Champions League, losing home and away to Bayern Munich.

