Golf-LIV Golf's Na withdraws from Masters after early struggles

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:19 IST
Golf-LIV Golf's Na withdraws from Masters after early struggles

Kevin Na, one of 18 LIV Golf players in the field at the Masters, withdrew from the tournament on Thursday after struggling through the first nine holes.

Na, making his 12th start at Augusta National, went out in the day's first group alongside 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir of Canada and reached the turn at four-over-par 40 before calling it a day. The 39-year-old American had a roller-coaster start that began with a double-bogey at the par-four first followed by a birdie and bogey over the next two holes.

Na's next six holes included three more bogeys and a birdie.

