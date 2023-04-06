Topley ruled out of IPL due to shoulder injury

England pacer Reece Topley was on Thursday ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a dislocated shoulder.

Topley had suffered the injury in Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening home game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

''Topley has been ruled out of the IPL and has flown back home. His replacement will be named soon,'' RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar said on air during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders here.

He also informed that star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to join the squad on April 10 and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who could not play the Test series in India due to injury, on April 14.

