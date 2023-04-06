Orleans Masters: Rajawat stuns Nishimoto to enter quarterfinals

Left Menu

PTI | Orleans | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:58 IST
India's Priyanshu Rajawat notched up a stunning straight-game win over top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan to progress to the men's singles quarterfinals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday. World number 58 Rajawat showed immaculate skills and tactical acumen en route a 21-8, 21-16 win over world no. 12 Nishimoto, who had claimed the Madrid Spain Masters title on last Sunday.

It could turn out to be an all-Indian quarterfinal contest if national champion Mithun Manjunath can get past Chinese Taipei's Chi Yu Jen later in the day.

Rajawat, who was part of India's Thomas Cup winning team, came out all guns blazing, galloping to a huge 10-0 lead in the opening game as Nishimoto found the going tough despite all his efforts, which saw him grab just eight points.

After the change of sides, the Japanese managed to move to a 6-2 advantage but Rajawat soon clawed back at 10-10. Nishimoto took a one-point cushion to go into the mid-game break but a burst of six points helped the Indian eke out a 16-11 lead.

The Japanese once again led a fightback but Rajawat managed to keep his nose ahead.

In another men's singles match, Mithun Manjunath lost to Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 19-21 in the round of 16.

In women's singles, Tanya Hemanth also suffered an 8-21, 17-21 defeat to Natsuki Nidaira of Japan in round of 16.

The mixed doubles pair of Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto went down fighting against seventh-seeded Malaysian duo of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 23-21, 17-21, 21-23 in the pre-quarterfinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

