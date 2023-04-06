Left Menu

FC Goa complete hat-trick of wins in RFDL, edges past Salgaocar FC

FC Goa had the last laugh and will be keen to extend this winning streak on Saturday when they face Dempo SC in their next assignment in the RFDL.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:20 IST
FC Goa Development Team (Image: FC Goa media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goals by captain Rayan Roger Menezes and Shanon Viegas powered the FC Goa Development Team to their third successive win in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), this time against Salgaocar FC at the Monte de Guirim ground. Umang Gaikwad of Salgaocar scored the opening goal of the match before the Young Gaurs registered a comeback victory that also resulted in them topping the standings with 9 points.

Earlier in the day, FC Goa head coach Deggie Cardozo made just one change to the playing XI that started in last week's win over Churchill Brothers SC, as Malsawmtluanga replaced Vellington Fernandes. The Boys in Orange then went on to dominate the early stages of the game, creating several chances and keeping the opposition goalkeeper on his toes as he made some crucial saves.

It was Salgaocar, though, who broke the deadlock against the run of play, when Gaikwad found the back of the net in the 19th minute following a rare counter-attack. But the goal did little to change FC Goa's approach, as they persisted in their efforts to score at the other end. Eventually, in the 41st minute, Menezes found the target with a direct free-kick from over 25 yards out to restore parity on the scoresheet.

Following the change of ends, it took the Gaurs only six minutes to take the lead, with Shanon Viegas scoring with a well-timed finish from inside the opposition box. The FC Goa Development Team then did well to preserve their lead, and Salgaocar could not effect much danger on them except for a couple of decent attempts late into the match. Ultimately, the Young Gaurs had the last laugh and will be keen to extend this winning streak on Saturday when they face Dempo SC in their next assignment in the RFDL. (ANI)

