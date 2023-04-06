Left Menu

Shardul, Gurbaz half-centuries guide KKR to 204 for 7 against RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders made a competitive 204 for 7 in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.Shardul Thakur 68 off 29 balls and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57 off 44 balls cracked fine half-centuries while Rinku Singh scored a 33-ball 46 as KKR made a fine recovery from 89 for five. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, left-arm pace bowler David Willey and leg-spinner Karn Sharma took two wickets each.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:25 IST
Shardul, Gurbaz half-centuries guide KKR to 204 for 7 against RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders made a competitive 204 for 7 in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Shardul Thakur (68 off 29 balls) and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) cracked fine half-centuries while Rinku Singh scored a 33-ball 46 as KKR made a fine recovery from 89 for five. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, left-arm pace bowler David Willey and leg-spinner Karn Sharma took two wickets each. Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 204 for 7 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57, Shardul Thakur 68, Rinku Singh 46; David Willey 2/16, Karn Sharma 2/26) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

