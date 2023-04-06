Sports News Roundup: Nicklaus not ruling out supporting Trump again; Mercedes working on suspension changes, says Allison and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnastics-Russian, Belarusian gymnasts should be allowed to compete, says FIG

Russian and Belarusian gymnasts who are not involved in Russia's war against Ukraine should be allowed to compete, the President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe said on Thursday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended that Russians and Belarusians be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals since their ban last year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Golf-Masters gets underway as Augusta awaits Scheffler, Woods

Former champion Mike Weir hit the first shot at the Masters as the Canadian set off in the opening round alongside LIV Golf's Kevin Na on Thursday at a cloudy Augusta National where defending champion Scottie Scheffler had a late tee time. After golfing greats Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson hit ceremonial tee shots, Weir, competing 20 years after his Masters win, got his day started with a poorly struck ball that went left of the fairway at the par-four first hole.

Golf-DP World Tour wins legal battle against LIV Golf players

The DP World Tour has won its legal battle to be able to suspend and fine LIV Golf players who featured in conflicting events without permission after the independent UK-based panel of Sports Resolutions found in its favour on Thursday. Members of the DP World Tour, also known as the European Tour, who played in Saudi-backed LIV Golf's opening tournament last June sought a "conflicting event" exemption but the request was denied and they received three-event bans and fines.

Golf-Nicklaus not ruling out supporting Trump again

Golf great Jack Nicklaus has not ruled again voting for Donald Trump for president, saying on Thursday he had always supported the best candidate. Trump welcomed Nicklaus's endorsement in 2020 and, despite the former president's legal problems - including Tuesday's arraignment on charges of falsifying business records - the 18-times major winner would consider backing him again.

Tennis-WTA must stand firm on Peng and China, says human rights advocate

The WTA should stick to its principles and not resume playing tournaments in China until the Peng Shuai issue has been resolved despite the financial impact of its stand, a senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch has urged. The women's tour was widely praised for suspending its tournaments in the country after former doubles world number one Peng said in a now deleted 2021 social media post that a senior Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her.

Tennis should have banned Russian, Belarusian players: Swiatek

Tennis missed an opportunity to send a strong message to Moscow by failing to impose a blanket ban on players from Russia and its ally Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine, world number one Iga Swiatek said. Wimbledon banned players from the two countries last year after the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", but said in March that it would now accept them as neutral athletes.

Soccer-Liverpool charged by FA over player conduct in Man City defeat

Liverpool have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Manchester City. Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

Motor racing-Mercedes working on suspension changes, says Allison

Mercedes will work flat out over Formula One's April break to give Lewis Hamilton and George Russell a more balanced car, with improved suspension, technical head James Allison said on Thursday. The sport has a big gap in the calendar, due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, until racing resumes in Azerbaijan on April 30.

Soccer-Mbappe distances himself from PSG promotional video

Forward Kylian Mbappe has criticised Paris St Germain after they used him in a video to promote season ticket sales, without informing him how the interview would be used. The video released by PSG on Wednesday features snippets from an interview with Mbappe, in which he talks about the club and its supporters. It links to the ticketing section on the club's website.

Golf-LIV Golf's Na withdraws from Masters after early struggles

Kevin Na, one of 18 LIV Golf players in the field at the Masters, withdrew from the tournament on Thursday after struggling through the first nine holes. Na, making his 12th start at Augusta National, went out in the day's first group alongside 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir of Canada and reached the turn at four-over-par 40 before calling it a day.

