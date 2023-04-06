Left Menu

Sports Authority of India integrates Khelo India Games Certificates with DigiLocker

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 22:49 IST
For the first time ever, the Sports Authority of India has integrated Khelo India Games Certificates with DigiLocker, thus allowing Athletes, Support Staff, Technical Officers, Chef de Missions, Competition Manager etc. to access their Khelo India Certificates through the digital platform.

The Khelo India Games participating athletes and other stakeholders will now be able to access their certificates of merit and participation from the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Madhya Pradesh onwards.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India Programme. A secure cloud-based platform for storage, it enables for easy sharing and verification of documents & certificates. It aims at 'Digital Empowerment' of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen's digital document wallet.

Integration with DigiLocker will allow athletes and stakeholders to access their Digitally Verified Khelo India Certificates with one Click, anytime and anywhere. It would enable access to authentic Certificates, legally at par with Originals. It would also allow for online sharing of Certificates with consent. It would also provide for real time verification of Certificates, as different stakeholders can directly verify the data after obtaining consent of the Certificate holder.

(With Inputs from PIB)

