TOPS to financially assist Para-Badminton Players including Pramod Bhagat, Manasi Joshi for upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton International

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in their recent meeting has approved the proposal to financially assist 12 Para-Badminton players to participate in the upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton International, which is a Level 2 event and part of the Paris Paralympics pathway for the year 2023. The funding has been cleared under MYAS's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and will cover financial assistance towards the participation of 12 para-badminton players and their support staff.

The funding will cover athletes' and the support staff's travel, visa, and insurance costs, along with their boarding and lodging costs, their entry fees for the competition, and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) for other daily financial needs. TOPS Para Shuttlers who will be covered under this are -

1) Pramod Bhagat2) Manasi Joshi3) Krishna Nagar4) Sukant Kadam5) Nitesh Kumar6) Manoj Sarkar7) Suhas Yathiraj8) Tarun Dhillon9) Mandeep Kaur10) Nithya Sre11) Parul Parmar12) Manisha Ramadass.(ANI)

