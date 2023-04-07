Left Menu

Chaibi, however, dashed their hopes in the 85th minute from close range after benefiting from a defensive blunder by Arnold Temanfo.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 02:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 02:29 IST
Soccer-Toulouse end Annecy's run to reach French Cup final

Toulouse reached the French Cup final when Fares Chaibi's late goal earned them a 2-1 victory at Annecy, ending the Ligue 2 side's odds-defying run in the competition on Thursday. Chaibi struck with five minutes left after Alexy Bosetti's penalty had cancelled out Zakaria Aboukhlal's opener for Toulouse, sending the Ligue 1 team into their maiden French Cup finals after five failed attempts in previous semi-finals.

They will take on holders Nantes, who beat Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the Stade de France showdown on April 29. At Annecy's Parc des Sports, Aboukhlal broke the deadlock on 36 minutes with a header, but Annecy replied in first-half stoppage time.

Bosetti converted a penalty after being brought down in the box, sending the crowd into raptures after the club from Haute Savoie had knocked out Olympique de Marseille in the quarter-finals. Chaibi, however, dashed their hopes in the 85th minute from close range after benefiting from a defensive blunder by Arnold Temanfo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

