Tied 1-1 at fulltime, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses beat Brazil 4-2 in the shootout to improve their unbeaten streak to 21 games, a record that includes just two draws. The game, which drew 83,132 fans and sold out in early October, featured the European and South American champions and was a key part of preparations for the Women's World Cup in July and August.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 02:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 02:40 IST
Soccer-England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy

England beat Brazil in a penalty shootout in a thrilling inaugural Women's Finalissima on Thursday, the second straight international trophy hoisted by the Lionesses at a jam-packed Wembley Stadium. Tied 1-1 at fulltime, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses beat Brazil 4-2 in the shootout to improve their unbeaten streak to 21 games, a record that includes just two draws.

The game, which drew 83,132 fans and sold out in early October, featured the European and South American champions and was a key part of preparations for the Women's World Cup in July and August. Ella Toone netted her 16th goal for England in the 23rd minute when Lucy Bronze cut the ball back for her team mate to slot in from the edge of the six-yard box.

Andressa Alves sent the game to a shootout when she equalised in the 93rd minute, pouncing on a loose ball that keeper Mary Earps had trouble controlling. The night saw a return to the venue where the Lionesses edged Germany to win the 2022 European Championship in front of 87,192 fans, a record for a women's game in Europe.

