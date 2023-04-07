Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnastics-Russian, Belarusian gymnasts should be allowed to compete, says FIG

Russian and Belarusian gymnasts who are not involved in Russia's war against Ukraine should be allowed to compete, the President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe said on Thursday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended that Russians and Belarusians be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals since their ban last year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Motor racing-Ferrari seek review of Sainz's Melbourne penalty

Ferrari have asked Formula One's governing body to review a five-second penalty that dropped Spaniard Carlos Sainz from fourth to 12th in last Sunday's triple red-flagged Australian Grand Prix. Team principal Fred Vasseur told reporters on a Zoom call that the request for a review was submitted to the governing FIA on Thursday.

Golf-LIV and PGA feud unlike dispute that gave rise to PGA Tour, says Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus helped lead the revolt that gave birth to the modern PGA Tour but that fight cannot be compared to the current feud between the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and established circuits, said the 18-times major winner on Thursday. In 1968, Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gardner Dickinson formed a players association that forced concessions out of golf's governing body the PGA of America, which they felt treated players as indentured servants.

Golf-LIV Golf's Koepka grabs share of Masters lead, Woods struggles

LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka used a closing birdie to move into a three-way share of the Masters clubhouse lead with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland on Thursday while defending champion Scottie Scheffler lurked three shots back. Koepka, one of 17 LIV Golf players left in the field after Kevin Na withdrew midway through his round, shot a sparkling seven-under-par 65 in ideal scoring conditions at humid Augusta National to join Spaniard Rahm and Norway's Hovland in the lead.

Soccer-England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy

England beat Brazil in a penalty shootout in a thrilling inaugural Women's Finalissima on Thursday, the second straight international trophy hoisted by the Lionesses at a jam-packed Wembley Stadium. Tied 1-1 at fulltime, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses beat Brazil 4-2 in the shootout to improve their unbeaten streak to 30 games.

NHL-Canadiens' Gurianov will not wear pride jersey for family reasons

Russian forward Denis Gurianov will not participate in the Montreal Canadiens pre-game warm-up after choosing not to wear a special Pride jersey ahead of the NHL team's seventh annual Pride Night on Thursday against Washington Capitals. Gurianov made the decision due to family reasons, the club said in a statement.

Golf-Rusty Woods fights to keep alive Masters cut streak

A rusty Tiger Woods will need to find a little polish after he opened the Masters with a two-over 74 on Thursday that left the five-times Green Jacket winner in danger of missing his first ever cut as a professional at Augusta National. It was a disappointing afternoon among the towering Georgia pines for Woods who a year ago stunned the galleries when he returned from a car crash that almost resulted in the loss of his right leg to fire a 71 that had the golf world buzzing.

Soccer-Lampard says 'easy decision' to return to Chelsea

When Chelsea came calling Frank Lampard admits it was an "easy decision" to accept a caretaker manager role back at a club where he set records, won multiple trophies and was eventually sacked. The 44-year-old was confirmed as the club's interim manager on Thursday in the wake of Graham Potter's dismissal -- giving him an unexpected chance to reclaim the Stamford Bridge hotseat.

Tennis should have banned Russian, Belarusian players: Swiatek

Tennis missed an opportunity to send a strong message to Moscow by failing to impose a blanket ban on players from Russia and its ally Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine, world number one Iga Swiatek said. Wimbledon banned players from the two countries last year after the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", but said in March that it would now accept them as neutral athletes.

Soccer-Mbappe distances himself from PSG promotional video

Forward Kylian Mbappe has criticised Paris St Germain after they featured him in a video to promote season ticket sales, without informing him how the interview would be used. The video released by PSG on Wednesday has snippets from an interview with Mbappe, in which he talks about the club and its supporters. It links to the ticketing section on the club's website.

