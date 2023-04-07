Left Menu

Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston quarterfinals

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula lost 10 straight games and trailed 4-0 in the final set before rallying to reach the Charleston Open quarterfinals.Pegula, an American ranked No. 3 in the world, led the top four seeds including No. 4 seed and defending champion Belinda Bencic, into the round of eight in the seasons first clay-court tournament.

PTI | Charleston | Updated: 07-04-2023 09:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 09:16 IST
Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston quarterfinals

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula lost 10 straight games and trailed 4-0 in the final set before rallying to reach the Charleston Open quarterfinals.

Pegula, an American ranked No. 3 in the world, led the top four seeds including No. 4 seed and defending champion Belinda Bencic, into the round of eight in the season's first clay-court tournament. No match was the equal of Pegula's fight with Irina-Camelia Begu, who was down 4-0 in the second set and two games away from a quick exit until finding her game. Begu, the 15th seed, strung together a 10-game win streak to turn things around. Pegula dug in to win the final six game and the exhausting match. That was a pretty crazy match,'' Pegula said. No doubt. Pegula will try to find more consistency against 12th-seeded Paula Badosa, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Diana Snaider, for a spot in Saturday's semifinals. Others moving on with No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur, No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina and Bencic, who topped Jabeur to win last year's event on the Charleston's green clay. Jabeur topped Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 7-5; Kasatkina defeated Bernarda Pera 6-3, 7-6 (3); and Bencic bounced back after losing to opening set to oust Shelby Rogers 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Pegula didn't totally understand how things went so wrong, then turned right again. ''What was going through my mind is, I can't believe I've lost six games in a row, seven games in a row, eight, nine, 10,''' she said. ''I can't remember the last time I've been up like that and consecutively lost like that many games as well,'' she continued, ''so I was just frustrated, but was able to relax and played a pretty good game (down 4-0 in the third).'' Pegula thought is she could stop Begu's winning streak, she could come back. ''And then it just switched really quickly,'' Pegula said. Jabeur will take on Anna Kalinskaya, who defeated two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azerenka 6-4, 7-6 (5). Jabeur, who reached the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open a season ago, likes where her game early in the run up to Roland Garros next month.

''I'm getting used to the clay more," she said. "And I'm just ... the most important thing (is) I'm enjoying myself on the court and hopefully, it will continue to be better and better.'' Kasatkina will next play past Charleston winner, ninth-seeded Madison Keys, who got past No. 8 seed Magda Linette 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Bencic will face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated Julia Grabher 6-4, 6-2. AP KHS KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023