Toulouse reaches French Cup final after 2-1 win at Annecy

He went off with cramp midway through the second half.Nantes beat Lyon 1-0 on Wednesday in the other semifinal thanks to a superb goal from winger Ludovic Blas.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 09:40 IST
Toulouse reaches French Cup final after 2-1 win at Annecy
Midfielder Farès Chaïbi scored a late winner as top-flight Toulouse won 2-1 at second-tier Annecy to reach the French Cup final. The 20-year-old Algeria international struck in the 85th minute on Thursday when defender Arnold Temanfo tried to head the ball back to his goalkeeper and Chaïbi flicked it in.

Toulouse faces holder Nantes in the final at Stade de France on April 29.

After Morocco forward Zakaria Aboukhlal headed Toulouse in front in the 36th, Annecy striker Alexy Bosetti equalized deep into first-half stoppage time.

Bosetti scored from the penalty spot after being fouled. He went off with cramp midway through the second half.

Nantes beat Lyon 1-0 on Wednesday in the other semifinal thanks to a superb goal from winger Ludovic Blas. 

