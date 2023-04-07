Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in

Co-leader Viktor Hovland took advantage of ideal weather conditions to fire a scorching opening round 65 at the Masters on Thursday and the Norwegian said he is prepared to stay hot even as temperatures plunge this weekend. Hovland is in a three-way tie atop the leaderboard with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm after nailing an early eagle and five birdies to post his lowest round at a major at seven-under par.

Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results

The bulk of the LIV Golf contingent at Augusta National failed to break par in ideal scoring conditions on Thursday but Brooks Koepka represented the Saudi-backed circuit splendidly as he grabbed a share of the first-round Masters lead. There were 18 players from LIV Golf in the field until Kevin Na withdrew midway through his round, and of the ones remaining only six managed to get into red figures.

Gymnastics-Russian, Belarusian gymnasts should be allowed to compete, says FIG

Russian and Belarusian gymnasts who are not involved in Russia's war against Ukraine should be allowed to compete, the President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Morinari Watanabe said on Thursday. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended that Russians and Belarusians be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals since their ban last year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Motor racing-Ferrari seek review of Sainz's Melbourne penalty

Ferrari have asked Formula One's governing body to review a five-second penalty that dropped Spaniard Carlos Sainz from fourth to 12th in last Sunday's triple red-flagged Australian Grand Prix. Team principal Fred Vasseur told reporters on a Zoom call that the request for a review was submitted to the governing FIA on Thursday.

Golf-McIlroy's Grand Slam bid off to slow start at Masters

Rory McIlroy's ninth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors got off to a poor start as the misfiring Northern Irishman failed to take advantage of ideal scoring conditions at the Masters on Thursday. On a day when some big-name golfers cashed in on rather benign conditions at the year's first major, world number two McIlroy carded an even-par 72 that left him seven shots back of the leaders and in a share of 37th place.

Golf-Knee modelling days over but Koepka's game back in shape at Masters

With two good knees and a sturdy back Brooks Koepka carried the LIV Golf flag all the way to the top of the Masters leaderboard on Thursday, signalling his many injury woes were behind him. Coming into the year's first major there were questions about just how competitive the 18 members from the Saudi-bankrolled rebel circuit teeing it up at Augusta National would be, having staged just three events.

Golf-LIV Golf's Koepka in share of Masters lead, Woods struggles

LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka used a closing birdie to move into a three-way share of the Masters clubhouse lead with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland on Thursday while defending champion Scottie Scheffler lurked three shots back. Koepka, one of 17 LIV Golf players left in the field after Kevin Na withdrew midway through his round, shot a sparkling seven-under-par 65 in ideal scoring conditions at humid Augusta National to join Spaniard Rahm and Norway's Hovland in the lead.

Golf-DP World Tour wins legal battle against LIV Golf players

The DP World Tour has won its legal battle to be able to suspend and fine LIV Golf players who featured in conflicting events without permission after the independent UK-based panel of Sports Resolutions found in its favour on Thursday. Members of the DP World Tour, also known as the European Tour, who played in Saudi-backed LIV Golf's opening tournament last June sought a "conflicting event" exemption but the request was denied and they received three-event bans and fines.

Soccer-England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy

England beat Brazil in a penalty shootout in a thrilling inaugural Women's Finalissima on Thursday, the second straight international trophy hoisted by the Lionesses at a jam-packed Wembley Stadium. Tied 1-1 at fulltime, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses beat Brazil 4-2 in the shootout to improve their unbeaten streak to 30 games.

Soccer-Mbappe distances himself from PSG promotional video

Forward Kylian Mbappe has criticised Paris St Germain after they featured him in a video to promote season ticket sales, without informing him how the interview would be used. The video released by PSG on Wednesday has snippets from an interview with Mbappe, in which he talks about the club and its supporters. It links to the ticketing section on the club's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)