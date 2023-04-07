Bangladesh closes in on victory over Ireland in one-off Test

Left Menu

Ebadot then dismissed Graham Hume for 14, caught by Das to finish with 3-37.After falling to 51-5 on the third morning and facing an innings defeat against the much-vaunted spin attack of Bangladesh, the Irish team dug in and grittily batted out the third day to give themselves faint hope.Lorcan Tucker hit a century, complemented by career-best half-centuries by Harry Tector and Andy McBrine, to help Ireland survive day three and reach stumps on 286-8, leading Bangladesh by 131 runs.On Friday, the visitors added just six runs to their overnight total.

Bangladesh closed in on a victory over Ireland in a one-off cricket Test after reaching 89-2 at lunch on day four on Friday in the chase for 138 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 29 with opener Tamim Iqbal on 24 and Bangladesh needed just 49 runs to end the match.

Liton Das gave Bangladesh a fluent start before he was bowled by pacer Mark Adair for 23. Offspinner Andy McBrine, who registered best figures by an Irish bowler with 6-118 in the first innings, then had Najmul Hossain caught by skipper Andrew Balbirnie for 4, with Bangladesh at 43-2.

But Tamim and Mushfiqur ensured the team would be on course of a victory, sharing 46 runs for third wicket.

Bangladesh earlier took 36 minutes to wrap up Ireland's second innings for 292 after the visitors resumed on 286-6.

Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain rattled the stumps of McBrine in the fifth over of the day after he added just one run to his overnight 71 to be out on his career-best 72. Ebadot then dismissed Graham Hume for 14, caught by Das to finish with 3-37.

After falling to 51-5 on the third morning and facing an innings defeat against the much-vaunted spin attack of Bangladesh, the Irish team dug in and grittily batted out the third day to give themselves faint hope.

Lorcan Tucker hit a century, complemented by career-best half-centuries by Harry Tector and Andy McBrine, to help Ireland survive day three and reach stumps on 286-8, leading Bangladesh by 131 runs.

On Friday, the visitors added just six runs to their overnight total. Tucker, who made 108 off 162 balls with 14 fours and one six, became the second Irishman to hit a century on debut after Kevin O'Brien. Tector followed his 50 in the first innings with 56.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the best bowler for Bangladesh with 4-90, following his 5-58 in the first innings. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who bowled only 13 overs, took 2-20.

Earlier, Bangladesh was bowled out for 369 in its first innings, taking a 155-run lead. 

